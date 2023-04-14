The Late Late Show is in its final days, and host James Corden wants to ensure the evening programming staple goes out with a bang. The on-air talent has pulled out all the stops for the show’s final guests, and fans are under the impression that one of those guests includes One Direction.

Despite Corden’s long history of One Direction standom, he didn’t make the reunion happen before the show wraps up at the end of the month. The show’s official Twitter page responded to the rumors, tweeting yesterday (April 13), “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.”

The message continued to plug the finale, writing, “What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2-hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10 pm on April 27th.”

Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th. pic.twitter.com/Vyj75eB5qz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 13, 2023

As for why the group disbanded in 2015, during an interview with Rolling Stone, Harry Styles told the outlet in 2017 that they “didn’t want to exhaust [their] fan base. We all thought too much of the group to let that happen.”

The “As It Was” singer did share that there was still a possibility of the band reuniting, saying, “I love the band and would never rule out anything in the future. The band changed my life, gave me everything.”