Throughout Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s lengthy relationship, it seems like JLo has really opened up her husband’s eyes to the world. For one, she taught him how to relax, which is great because he drinks so much Dunkin’ coffee. She also brought him out to the Grammy’s, despite the fact that he really did not want to be filmed. But the real benefit of them getting back together? JLo has gotten her husband hooked on Yellowstone. Stars really are just like us.

Affleck was recently a guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast alongside Matt Damon, where he admitted that his wife has got him hooked on the hit ranch drama. “I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone,” Affleck said, adding, “Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly.” Who isn’t?!

Affleck admitted that he was shocked that his wife was a fan of Rip and Beth’s (often tumultuous) love story that spans most of the series. “Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich,” he said, despite the fact that he supposedly hates Instagram. He continued, “And then she was like, ‘I love this story of these two.’I was like, ‘Wait a minute? With Hauser? With Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'” An up-and-down relationship that finally ended with a fairytale wedding! Sound familiar?

Even though he might not understand the hype, Affleck praises Cole Hauser, who portrays Rip. “He is very convincing as that guy,” he said. “I think America believes he is Rip.” That’s how acting works, right? You want to be convincing without really turning into the character… most of the time. Unless you’re Jeremy Strong.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)