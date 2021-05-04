Ben Affleck is blowing up the internet again, but this time, it’s not about Batman or his unusually large Dunkin Donuts order. The actor is the star of a TikTok video where he comes off looking kinda sad after getting “rejected” by a woman on the Raya dating app. According to actress and author Nivine Jay (Neighbors), she allegedly matched with Affleck on the app, but ultimately “unmatched” The Way Back star. While that’s just the way things go on dating apps, Affleck apparently noticed and went out of his way to contact Jay on Instagram where he lived her a video message, confirming she unmatched the real Ben Affleck, and not some catfish.

“Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!” Affleck said in the video, which Jay then shared on TikTok with the following caption: “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on instagram.”

You can see the awkward Affleck video below:

Once Jay’s TikTok video was out in the wild, it didn’t take long for it to spread to Twitter where people lost their minds over Affleck shamelessly sliding into Jay’s DMs to let her know that she just missed a chance with Batman:

ben affleck reclaimed his title as the Most Divorced Man in Hollywood i see — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 3, 2021

Ben Affleck when someone unmatches him on Raya pic.twitter.com/Swkd2rFKXt — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) May 3, 2021

There was that one time I told my *good friend* Ben Affleck not to message girls on instagram and say “it’s me” like a mafia boss…. -Tahani https://t.co/TtkFHD8UVR — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 3, 2021

the Ben Affleck saga is interesting because we're witnessing a man become Bojack Horseman in real time — George (@RALPHCIFARETHOE) May 4, 2021

While the video has produced a cornucopia of dunks on Affleck, Jay actually feels bad about the whole thing and claims she really wasn’t trying to make Affleck look bad. “I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don’t think that’s fair. l wasn’t making fun of him in the video,” she told E! News. “l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.”

(Via Nivine Jay on TikTok)