ben affleck batman justice league
Warner Bros.
Movies

Ben Affleck’s New ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Photo Is Going Over Well With DC Comics Fans

by:

Ben Affleck is doing his part to help promote Zack Snyder’s Justice League by sharing an all-new photo of Batman from the highly-anticipated director’s cut. The photo posted to Affleck’s Instagram on Thursday shows his amply-chinned Dark Knight blasting his way through a horde of Parademons while wielding a massive-looking laser gun, and DC Comics fans are here for it.

You can see the new Batman pic below:

While social media went to town roasting Steppenwolf after Snyder revealed a new look for the Justice League villain earlier in the week, the reactions to Affleck’s Batman are mostly positive. There’s a lot of love for his portrayal of an older, more battle-hardened take on the Caped Crusader, and it definitely showed as Affleck’s new Snyder Cut photo made its away over to Twitter.

As to where the new shot came from, it’s most likely from the two and a half hours of never before seen footage that will comprise the bulk of the new Justice League cut when it drops on HBO Max, according to Snyder. Although, there is a chance that it could be from the recent reshoots that Affleck filmed in back in October. However, Snyder has revealed that the new footage, which will also include Jared Leto’s Joker and Joe Mangianello’s Deathstroke, will only make up a very small part of his finished Snyder Cut. “I will say that in the end it’s going to probably be about four minutes or five minutes of additional photography for the entire movie,” Snyder told Beyond the Trailer. “In the four hours that is Justice League, maybe four minutes.”

(Via Ben Affleck on Instagram)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×