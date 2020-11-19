Ben Affleck is doing his part to help promote Zack Snyder’s Justice League by sharing an all-new photo of Batman from the highly-anticipated director’s cut. The photo posted to Affleck’s Instagram on Thursday shows his amply-chinned Dark Knight blasting his way through a horde of Parademons while wielding a massive-looking laser gun, and DC Comics fans are here for it.

You can see the new Batman pic below:

While social media went to town roasting Steppenwolf after Snyder revealed a new look for the Justice League villain earlier in the week, the reactions to Affleck’s Batman are mostly positive. There’s a lot of love for his portrayal of an older, more battle-hardened take on the Caped Crusader, and it definitely showed as Affleck’s new Snyder Cut photo made its away over to Twitter.

That's My Batman

🔥🔥🔥🔥🦇🦇🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/XaBz6xRrzq — Anthony Zane Strader(Black Lives Matters (@StraderZane) November 19, 2020

Ben always look so dope as Batman. He needs to continue his role as Batman in DCEU. He has his own script which he was working on for The Batman. I seriously hope that he comes back in a movie or an HBO Max series. — Ethan Hunt #UsUnited (@deathtonazi) November 19, 2020

As to where the new shot came from, it’s most likely from the two and a half hours of never before seen footage that will comprise the bulk of the new Justice League cut when it drops on HBO Max, according to Snyder. Although, there is a chance that it could be from the recent reshoots that Affleck filmed in back in October. However, Snyder has revealed that the new footage, which will also include Jared Leto’s Joker and Joe Mangianello’s Deathstroke, will only make up a very small part of his finished Snyder Cut. “I will say that in the end it’s going to probably be about four minutes or five minutes of additional photography for the entire movie,” Snyder told Beyond the Trailer. “In the four hours that is Justice League, maybe four minutes.”

