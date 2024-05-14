Ali Wong opened up about her usually-private relationship with Bill Hader.

During the final night of her Netflix Is a Joke Fest residency in Los Angeles on Sunday, the comedian told a funny story about her post-divorce dating life. “I didn’t expect the news of my divorce to be so widespread and public,” she said. “I felt really embarrassed and ashamed, but I didn’t realize that all of these media outlets were acting like a bat signal letting all potentially interested men know. I’ve never been pursued this much in my life.”

A day after joining an unnamed dating app, like any person who wants to get “dicked down” following the end of a long relationship, Wong got a “phone call from this guy who I met at a dinner party in the past and he got my number from a mutual friend,” the Beef actress explained. “He was like, ‘Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce and I’ve had a crush on you forever. I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl and I know it sounds crazy but I want you to be my girlfriend.'”

If that sounds, well, aggressive (he also sent her flowers at every hotel she stayed at in Europe), her male friends agreed. But according to Rolling Stone, her girlfriends thought it was sweet. “That’s how cheap and lazy men have become,” Wong joked. “When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness.”

Who was this mystery man? Bill Hader.

“I got to go on the road [with her] and I watched her work as she goes up, she tries these things … she’s taking tons of notes,” the Barry creator said when he joined Wong on stage. “The amount of work that goes into making this look so effortless, and she just sold out 12 nights at The Wiltern.”

So that’s why Hader is playing the Cat in the Hat: he’s going broke paying for flowers.

