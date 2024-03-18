Taylor Swift once sang, “You know the greatest films of all time were never made.” But that was before Bill Hader was announced as the Cat in the Hat. Last week, we learned that the SNL legend and Barry co-creator was in talks to play the psychopathic feline in an animated movie based on the Dr. Seuss book. It’s now official: The Cat in the Hat will be released in theaters on March 6, 2026.

Outside of Hader, the rest of the cast includes Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, and Paula Pell, all in unannounced roles. Please please please let Matt Berry play Thing One and Thing Two.

“We are overjoyed to partner with our friends at Dr. Seuss to take audiences of all ages on an adventure into the beloved world of The Cat in the Hat. With this incredible voice cast led by Bill Hader as the fun-loving, agent of chaos himself and our filmmakers [writers and directors Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja] at the helm, we look forward to sharing this Seussian cinematic spectacle with audiences everywhere in 2026,” said Warner Bros. Animation president Bill Damaschke.

If Warner Bros. doesn’t release a double feature of The Cat in the Hat and Coyote vs. Acme, I’m going to pry a certain executive‘s eyes open, Clockwork Orange style, and make him watch the Cat in the Hat movie with Mike Myers every day until he breaks.

