Ali Wong and Bill Hader are a Hollywood power couple, but please don’t call them that. At least not to their faces. It would make them uncomfortable.

Before Wong won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in Beef (making her the first woman of Asian descent to take home an Emmy for a lead role ever), she spoke to Access Hollywood about her relationship with Hader. “We’re very selectively private,” she said. “We’ve been together for a minute, I guess people didn’t know we were together.” The actress and comedian also explained why she and Hader tend to keep things quiet. “We’re both in our 40s and parents,” she explained.

Wong previously discussed how weird it is that people (and People) cares about her personal life. “It’s so weird. I can’t even explain it. I have never, ever been snapped by paparazzi until this year,” the Tuca and Bertie (RIP) star said. “I was talking to someone recently and they said, ‘I think it’s so alarming when it happens because you feel like you’ve been caught when really, you’re not doing anything wrong.’ It was someone giving me, in hindsight, advice about their former relationship with a famous person.”

OK, but they are very cute together.

Bill Hader and #Emmys winner Ali Wong are hanging with @RuPaulsDragRace queens at the Governors Ball (and Bill is carrying Ali’s bag with an Emmy inside. She’s changed into Adidas sneakers) pic.twitter.com/rsOFgpyYJx — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 16, 2024

Ali Wong gives a kiss to Bill Hader after winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for #Beef pic.twitter.com/tQK7TmAJkG — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

