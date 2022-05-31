On Monday night, Bo Burnham surprised his fans by dropping a new YouTube video featuring outtakes from his award-winning special Inside. The new material features a smattering of sketches that Burnham left on the cutting room floor, including one where he pretty accurately roasts Joe Rogan without specifically saying Rogan’s name.

In the segment, Burnham hosts an anti-PC comedy podcast alongside his guest… Bo Burnham. Just two dudes, “talking sh*t no filter, not giving a f*ck what anybody thinks.” Together, the dual Bos rant about how comedians are under attack despite being artists who are simply trying to hold a mirror up to society. And in case the dig at Rogan is too subtle, the whole thing is sponsored by “Manstuff Dick Spray,” a “patented spray-on dickoderant.” From the bit, which is embedded below and really should be watched (it starts at the 18:34 mark of the special) for full effect:

And it sucks because these people, they don’t understand comedy. Okay, we’re joking. They’re jokes, okay?. And, also, we as comedians are philosophers. All right? Lenny Bruce, Richard Pryor. We are important history-changing cultural figures, and you need to recognize that, all right? Comedy is an art form. It’s an art form, and it’s important because it’s one of the only art forms that is not… [Other Bo: Gay]. No. Well, we can’t say that. But, um, yeah, gay. Now, they’re gonna come after us, right? We’re gonna get ‘cancelled’ for saying this. We’re not being homophobic when we say that. If there was another word that meant ‘gay’ that wasn’t ‘gay,’ we’d use that. But there isn’t so it’s ‘gay.’

The sketch takes one final crack at Rogan as Burnham starts to tee up another rant about comedy by mentioning he was talking to his “sparring partner” the other day, a clear reference to Rogan’s MMA background.

Bo Burnham just summarized every episode of the Joe Rogan podcast pic.twitter.com/rkY0zo9CUs — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) May 31, 2022

(Via Bo Burnham on YouTube)