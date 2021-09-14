Bo Burnham Could Tie An Emmys Record This Weekend For ‘Inside’

Netflix
Bo Burnham’s Inside is one of the most popular comedy specials in years, with theater screenings, a top-10 soundtrack album, and a supporter in Phoebe Bridgers. It also won three Emmys at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend: Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction. Inside lost Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics (for “Comedy”) to A Black Lady Sketch Show and “Agatha All Along” from WandaVision, respectively, but it’s up for another Emmy this weekend — and if it wins, Burnham will tie a record.

Bo Burnham: Inside will be competing for one final award at the main Emmy telecast on Sunday, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), for which Burnham is nominated alongside producer Josh Senior. Should Inside win, Burnham will tie the record for most Emmys by an individual in a single year, 4, currently held by Dan Levy, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Moira Demos.

Dan Levy won four Emmys for Schitt’s Creek last year, while Amy Sherman-Palladino took home her trophies (three more than Gilmore Girls ever won) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Moira Demos cleaned up the non-fiction categories with Making a Murderer.

The specials standing in the way of Burnham tying the record: David Byrne’s American Utopia; 8:46 – Dave Chappelle; Friends: The Reunion; Hamilton; and A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote. Does Lin-Manuel Miranda really need another award? The Emmys air this Sunday, September 19, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

