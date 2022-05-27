Despite attempts to portray himself as a free-thinking independent, Joe Rogan has routinely sided with conservatives on a wide variety of issues from anti-vaccination views to decrying “wokeness.” So it really shouldn’t come as a total surprise that Rogan is fully against any sort of gun control in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. You can practically set your watch to it, which is oddly, very close to the metaphor Rogan reaches for in decrying the government restricting gun ownership.

“What about people that are just gun enthusiasts?” Rogan wondered aloud while discussing the push for stricter gun laws. “There’s people that love handguns the way some people love watches. There’s people that are enthusiasts of, you know, gun engineering.”

Right, why should people who are in awe of how a hammer and pin make a bullet go “pew pew” have to suffer just because lots of people die when it happens? It’s a slippery slope, argues one of America’s most popular podcasters with an audience of millions. Via Mediaite:

“There’s so many guns, there’s more guns than there are people. I don’t think it’s a gun situation,” Rogan added. “I don’t think it’s wise to take the guns away from the people and leave all the power to the government.” “The situation is should you be able to own a gun to defend yourself if you’re a law-abiding citizen and you know that the police are horribly understaffed and you know, that crime and violence are real things?” Rogan asked. “What should we do? Should we red flag, any kid who writes an awful poem or draw something f*cked up on his notebook?”

Rogan and his guest then proceeded to opine that red flag laws are “pushing surveillance” with the podcast host ultimately deciding that everyone needs to stop assuming these problems have a “limited amount of variables.” Like, again, robbing gun enthusiasts of their purely engineering-based fun. Clearly, that would be the real crime here. (It’s not.)

(Via Mediaite)