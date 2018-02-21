Watch A Man Try To Fend Off The Latest Door-Opening Boston Dynamics Robot

#Robots
02.20.18 2 weeks ago

A few years ago, it was fun and funny to make jokes about how the clunky, but still impressive, Boston Dynamics robots were going to eventually rise up from the ashes to become the new leaders of the human race. But now humanity is collectively putting a finger on their collar and wiping the sweat from their brow. In a new video, the latest Boston Dynamics robot is shown opening a door, and when pulled away by a dastardly and mortal bag of flesh, desperately works to get back to the door handle.

It’s evolving.

Of course, we don’t know if there’s some contingency OFF switch that can end this door-opening nightmare, but there has to be, right? Still, knowing a rapidly-improving robot force is coming to open all the doors eventually is something that’s hard to put out of your mind. This is not only what bad (or good) sci-fi dystopia is made of, but irony.

We’re watching and seeing these robots get more advanced every few months. We’ve seen the creators poke at them, hit them, and push them over, and now we’re witnessing them somewhat fighting back in a popular YouTube video. Will the robots eventually take jobs and open doors for people like the subjugates they are, or will they see an opportunity to open a door to freedom that no broom handle can ever stop?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robots
TAGSRobots

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP