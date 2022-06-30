The hearings for the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 riot began big and kept getting interesting. But it was the surprise edition on Tuesday that took it next level. The committee heard from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump’s final White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who had…a few things to say. Even Fox News commentators were shocked. Some have already called into questions some of her claims, but Hutchinson herself is not backing down.

Statement on behalf of Cassidy Hutchinson issued by her counsel Jody Hunt and William Jordan: “Ms. Hutchinson stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2022

As per CNN’s Jake Tapper, a brief statement on her behalf, from her counsel Jody Hunt and William Jordan, was released to the press. “Ms. Hutchinson stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” it read.

Hutchinson was embedded deeply into the Trump circle during Jan. 6, and she had a lot to say that hadn’t revealed before. Among her claims were that Trump knew some of his supporters were armed, that he demanded to join the mob at the Capitol, that he got so mad at one point that he threw ketchup-heavy food against the wall, and much more.

Arguably the most shocking allegation — that he lunged at one of his Secret Service agents in the presidential limo, trying to choke him — has been called into question by the agents themselves. In the meantime, Hutchinson is sticking by what she said, and others have her side.