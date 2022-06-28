There hasn’t been much substantive pushback from the GOP against the Jan. 6 hearings and their many bombshells. Even after former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson laid out numerous shocking revelations, all Donald Trump could do was rage maniacally on his Twitter clone. Even Fox News has been admitting the House select committee is doing a pretty bang up job, even — or rather, especially — after the hearing that claimed Trump attacked a Secret Service agent and threw a ketchup-heavy lunch onto a wall.

Hutchinson’s testimony — which revealed, among many other things, that Trump knew his violent supporters were packing heat and didn’t care because “they’re not there to hurt me” — left Fox News host Bret Baier beside himself. “Listen, this testimony is, first of all, stunning, because we haven’t heard this. Two, it’s compelling because of her proximity to power, all of these people directly having conversations with her,” he said. He also pointed out, “all of this is firsthand,” lest anyone doubt she’s passing on secondhand news.

Fox News's Bret Baier describes Hutchinson's testimony as "stunning" and "compelling" pic.twitter.com/aBoJ2h43MK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2022

Another commentator, former assistant U.S. attorney Andy McCarthy, called it “devastating testimony.”

Even Fox News agrees — today’s January 6 hearing was “devastating” pic.twitter.com/9Djn7f08B5 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 28, 2022

At one point it left them speechless for a full five seconds.

This post-hearing moment of awkward silence on Fox kinda says a lot. pic.twitter.com/5yRNJ0btKd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2022

Then there’s Neil Cavuto. This time last week, the host was admitting that the hearing about all the election worker lives Trump helped destroy made him “look awful, just awful.” After Hutchinson’s testimony, he brought on a legal expert who said they made have evidence of seditious conspiracy.