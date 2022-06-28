Only a few short months ago, Trump called for a civil war over “inflation,” and as it turns out, he raged a lot harder (and similarly) on January 6 (during the insurrection) than previously belived. He previously pretended to be all kinds of shocked after his “fight like hell” speech led his MAGA groupies to descend upon the U.S. Capitol and stage an insurrection. He proudly rewound footage and was so happy to see the rioters “fighting for me.”

As it turns out, things were even worse (and more violent) behind the Trump scenes than previously reported. During Tuesday’s edition of the ongoing January 6 hearings, former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson unveiled a lot of interesting testimony. She shared that Trump threw his lunch, including ketchup, all over the wall because he was so angry about Bill Barr declaring that Trump had lost the election. As Hutchinson also described, Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his Secret Service vehicle after an agent refused to take him to the Capitol, where he wanted to do… what, exactly?

🚨 Trump on January 6, 2021: “I’M THE F'ING PRESIDENT!"

(Choking Sec Service Agent) "Take me to the Capitol Now” Secret Service:

"Sir you need to take your hand off the limo steering wheel" …& my neck!#Jan6Justice#January6thCommitteeHearingspic.twitter.com/tcsYYJOp3F — KP🙌🏿☮️💙🙌🏻 (@Fam4Fun) June 28, 2022

The above question’s now beside the point because of this, via NBC News:

Hutchinson said that Trump tried to take control of the steering wheel in his motorcade to try to turn the vehicle around and head toward the Capitol and then motioned toward a Secret Service agent as if Trump wanted to choke him.

Trump had, in fact, lost his temper when the agent told him it wasn’t secure enough to drive straight to the Capitol — news that Trump didn’t take well:

“The president had a very strong, very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now,'” she said. “Bobby responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing,'” Hutchinson testified. “The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel, and when Mr. Ornato recounted this story to me, he motioned toward his clavicles.”

Imagine doing your job and protecting the president of the United States, and he flies off the hook because you won’t drive him to the Capitol after he incited a riot, all because he lost the 2020 election. That sounds like the ultimate sore loser, and it’s amazing that the agent could hold it together under such surreal circumstances.

(Via NBC News)