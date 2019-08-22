YouTube / Lionsgate

Model-turned-actress Charlize Theron has been upending the tired cliché about models-turned-actresses for two decades now, having won an Oscar a full 16 years ago, and for a performance that’s not even one of her finest turns. That was for Monster, in which she transformed herself into serial killer Aileen Wuornos, who looked nothing like her. Turns out that was nothing compared to what she did for the forthcoming Fox News exposé Bombshell.

The trailer for the docudrama dropped on Wednesday, offering the first look at Theron as the disgraced TV anchor, who departed her cartoonishly sweet NBC gig after defending blackface on morning network television. The movie isn’t about that; it’s about her days at Fox News, when she and others — including Nicole Kidman’s Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie’s Kayla Pospisil — were sexually harassed and assaulted by demonic Fox News honcho Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow.

Anyway, the thing most people can’t stop talking about is how Theron looks exactly like Megyn Kelly.