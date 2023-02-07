Chelsea Handler has made no bones about wanting to succeed Trevor Noah as host of The Daily Show. Maybe one day she will. For now, though, she’s “only” one of the guest hosts who’ve been doing stints holding down court while the Comedy Central favorite rights itself. On her first episode for this week, the comic kicked things off by saying how she stoked she was to “spend a week talking shit about all the wackjobs and hot messes out there.” Pretty soon she was talking about one of those wackjob messes: Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Over the weekend, video went viral of the Georgia lawmaker (who only now has the power to make laws, after kissing up to eventually elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy) moaning about how her job has made her life “miserable” because it takes up too much time and doesn’t pay as much as she’d like. Her complaints were met with widespread mockery. Now it was Handler’s turn.

“First of all, you’re not a regular person, you moron! You’re a congressperson, because you campaigned and somehow won, which requires you to work year-round,” Handler railed. “I also don’t want to work year-round, and that’s why I don’t.”

If she didn’t like the job, Handler said, “Go work at Foot Locker, bitch.”

But that wasn’t the nadir of Greene’s recent comments. That would be her bristling at all the “crazy things” that some people “believe because they read it on the internet.”

“Well, if that’s not the pot calling the kettle QAnon,” Handler steamed. “This woman thought 9/11 was a hoax, that the Clintons killed JFK Jr. and that Jews are in charge of space lasers. But please, don’t come at her with some crazy ideas, she might believe them!”

Handler also used her opening stretch to talk about the Chinese spy balloon President Biden had whacked as well as a freshman representative who’s been getting more press than even Greene: George Santos.

You can watch Handler’s maiden Daily Show voyage in the video above.

(Via The Daily Beast)