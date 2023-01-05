In September of last year, Trevor Noah announced that he would be exiting The Daily Show after seven years behind the iconic desk. After finishing up his duties last month, The Daily Show has been living in a host-less limbo until it returns this month with new episodes. Thus asking the big question: who is going to be hosting this thing now?

Instead of picking a last-minute permanent host, Comedy Central decided to go the Jeopardy! route and enlist in a bunch of comedians to take over until a new host can be named in a Comedy Central coronation of some sort. That’s how they do that, right?

Today, the network released the upcoming lineup of hosts starting with Leslie Jones (Jan. 17), followed by Wanda Sykes (Jan. 23), D.L. Hughley (Jan. 30), Chelsea Handler (Feb. 6), and Sarah Silverman (Feb. 13). Dates regarding the other upcoming hosts, Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, and Marlon Wayans will be announced later on.

Even though there is no permanent Daily Show host for the future, there is one late-night lady who recently lost her own show and could be a very great replacement host. Just a thought!

As for Noah, next up he will reprise his hosting duties for the third year in a row with this year’s Grammy awards on February 5th, 2023. He is really becoming a huge fan of music lately. Good for him.

(Via The Wrap)