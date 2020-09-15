“America’s ass” is so last year. In 2020, America’s all about another body part.

Over the weekend, Chris Evans distracted us from everything bad in the world by accidentally sharing a photo of his… y’know. His Marvel co-stars and brother have cracked jokes about the NSFW pic, and Evans himself had a pretty great (and useful) response to Twitter’s penis envy. But it wasn’t until Tuesday’s episode of the Tamron Hall Show that the Knives Out star addressed his moment of non-sweater-based virality.

Evans called everyone in the world seeing his junk “embarrassing,” but “you gotta roll with the punches. I have some pretty fantastic fans who came to my support.” He also said it was an “interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments,” and when asked by Hall about his “now that I have your attention” tweet, Evans joked, “That’s called turning a frown upside down.” Watch the interview below.

Chris Evans appears on Tamron Hall’s show to address the elephant in the room from this weekend. pic.twitter.com/bLjGO9wJWv — Stephen B (@nipsey) September 15, 2020

Evans’ Twitter bio includes a link to his website A Starting Point, which aims to “create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials with the goal of creating a more informed electorate.” There are no dick pics (you have to go literally every other website on the internet for those), but it’s still worth checking out.

(Via Page Six)