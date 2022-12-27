After getting pelted with criticism over his Mario voice despite proclamations from his co-stars that it’s The Sopranos-level, Chris Pratt recently decided to try his hand at beekeeping. That, predictably, did not go well. In a video shared on Instagram, Pratt revealed that he’d been watching a lot of videos of Texas beekeeper Erika Thompson, and she made wrangling the stinging insects look so easy.

“She’s so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, ‘They’re very calm today. I’m going to remove the bee, I’m going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,'” Pratt told his Instagram followers while oddly wearing sunglasses indoors. “So it’s built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, ‘I think I can control bees, too.'”

He could not. As Pratt reveals in the video, his attempt to just go ahead and touch the queen was not a calm experience.

According to the Guardians of the Galaxy star, he came across a beehive and thought this was his moment to assert his dominance over the bee kingdom.

“I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, ‘Be careful, there’s bees,’ and I said, ‘These bees look very calm,'” Pratt said. “And I just stared at these bees and then one of the came out and stung me in the eyeball.”

The whole experience gave him a new perspective on Thompson’s viral videos (and a very swollen eyeball). “So, anyways, f*ck that bee lady,” Pratt said.

(Via Chris Pratt on Instagram)