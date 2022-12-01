Star-Lord is still the worst Marvel hero, as the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer seemingly confirms with giggles from Drax the Destroyer. Both of them get knocked in the head with a ball, but who did you enjoy watching while getting nailed the most?

Yes, that’s too much of a tangent, but this is gleeful madness on display. C’mon, Avengers fans haven’t even recovered from seeing that controversial Bucky joke in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and James Gunn is already rolling out more comic-book loving fuel, even as he toils away on that top-secret DC project. That can always wait because this trailer is worth the “We Are Groot” moment and more. It’s one last rodeo for these guys, at least while they’re together.

The trailer contains nods to Gamora and more emotion from my man, Rocket Raccoon, with accompaniment from “In the Meantime” by Spacehog. From the official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 arrives on May 5, 2023.