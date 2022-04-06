Chris Rock dropped into the Comedy Cellar for a surprise set on Tuesday night, but don’t hold your breath if you’re hoping for the comedian to open up about the now-infamous Oscars slap. Rock did, however, fire off a quick quip about how his life has been after being assaulted by Will Smith for all of the world to see.

“Lower your expectations. I’m not going to address that s–t,'” Rock reportedly told the crowd, according to a source for Page Six. As for why he was at the Cellar that night, the comedian revealed he was fine-tuning jokes for his current comedy tour because “all the sudden people cared about his early shows.” Apparently, that’s the most people are going to get out of Rock about The Slap for now.

As for Smith, the actor is reportedly not loving the fact that his projects are being pulled following the Oscars fiasco. Via Us Weekly:

According to the insider, “His biggest fear is that he’s in the process of being fully canceled, and there’s nothing he can really do about it except sit back, suck up his punishment like a man and try to atone however he can.”

Speaking of that punishment, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has moved up its annual meeting by 10 days so that it can more “more quickly address possible sanctions” against Smith. The actor preemptively resigned his membership, which removed suspension or expulsion as possible consequences for assaulting Rock. However, the Academy still wants to resolve the matter in a “timely fashion.”

(Via Page Six, Us Weekly, Deadline)