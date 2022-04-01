While performing his second comedy show in Boston since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, Chris Rock shut down a heckler who tried to start another round of chants cursing Smith. During Rock’s first show on Wednesday, he reportedly did not engage with the crowd as it fired off its profanity-laced thoughts about Smith. But on Thursday night, Rock took a different approach and stopped the chants dead in their tracks. Clearly, the comedian didn’t want it to become a thing.

Via PEOPLE:

After Rock took the stage on Thursday, dressed in an all-white ensemble much like the night before, he began his set by once again addressing the weekend. … However, at this particular show, an audience member yelled out, “F— Will Smith!” Rock, who did not engage with “Will Smith” chants the night before, responded this time around by immediately shutting it down. “No, no, no, no, no…” Rock replied.

Much like his previous performance, Rock only briefly addressed The Slap by once again saying, “I’m still kind of processing what happened.” However, as conflicting media reports continue to pop up left and right about what went down in the aftermath of the assault, Rock did add, “I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard.”

Presumably, Rock is referencing claims from Diddy that he and Smith “settled their beef” after the Oscars ceremony. Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, already said on Twitter that Diddy was lying, and it seems Rock himself is making it clear that he hasn’t worked things out with Smith yet.

(Via PEOPLE)