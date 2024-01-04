Did Rickey Smiley Respond To Katt Williams’ ‘Friday After Next’ Comments?

On the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s show, Club Shay Shay, comedian Katt Williams spent nearly two hours shading some of the biggest names in Hollywood. While Sharpe looked on (understandably) dumbfounded, Williams unleashed rants on everyone from Cedric the Entertainer to Diddy to Steve Harvey, calling them out for past slights and stolen jokes. But of all the Black comedians on his sh*t list, Williams seemed to have the biggest beef with his Friday After Next co-star, Rickey Smiley claiming Smiley lied to him about his role in the film and even suggesting he had a clause put in his contract demanding Smiley play a woman in the follow-up, First Sunday.

Well, now Smiley’s entered the chat.

The comedian told listeners on his The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that he did, in fact, tell Williams he was originally supposed to be Money Mike — the role Williams ended up playing in the film — but ultimately, he thinks the right choice was made.

“I had no reason to lie about that,” Smiley said. “They added that whole pimp twist to that character, which was actually a better decision and made it funnier. There was no way in the hell I could have executed that role like that and I’m glad that they made that decision.”

Smiley also took offense to Williams’ comments about his character Bernice Jenkins, a long-running comedy bit that saw the radio host dress up as a grandmother in films like First Sunday. Williams said he was the reason Smiley played that role because “That’s where he’s a believable actor. Him and Tyler Perry can’t play a man to save their life. They play good women.”

“That has nothing to do with my manhood being lessened for trying to play a role and trying to put food on the table for my family,” Smiley clarified, adding that Williams’ contract “had nothing to do” with his role in First Sunday. He ended his show by wishing Williams the best and encouraging listeners to see him perform live.

(Via AL)

