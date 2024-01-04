Shannon Sharpe won three Super Bowls as a Hall Of Fame tight end, and his conversation with Katt Williams on the newest episode of Club Shay Shay required just as much — if not more — endurance. The episode, running for two hours and 46 minutes, is titled “Katt Williams Unleashed,” and that’s putting it mildly. Williams fired jokes and insults at the expense of the likes of Cedric The Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Jonathan Majors, and, yes, Diddy. The whole thing has gone viral: As of this post, Williams is the No. 1 trending topic on X (formerly Twitter).

Around the 1:43:00 mark, Sharpe asked Williams expound upon his knowledge of Dave Chappelle reportedly walking away from $50 million, which led to a very unexpected place.

“People say that: ‘He lost $50 million!’ No!” Williams said. “No, that’s not even close to what happened to this dude, and until you understand what happened to the dude, you don’t understand what happened. Like, no, not they offered him $50 million, and he turned it down. Who gonna turn down $50 million? Now, I’ve had to turn down $50 million four times. Four times. Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about. ‘Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you gotta tell ’em no! You’ve got to tell him no. I did.”

Williams assured he has “the receipts for everything” he told Sharpe. About nine minutes later, Williams looped back to Diddy, saying, “All I gotta do is want it, and it belongs to me, so because of that, because I’m favored by God — like, when I see people’s wives and stuff, I don’t even look at them. I don’t want to look at nothing I don’t wanna have because I know blessed I am. If I look at it, I got it. That’s how Diddy be feeling.”

In early October, 50 Cent similarly bashed Diddy from the stage during his The Final Lap Tour. “That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties. “Uh-uh. N**** hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F*ck you talkin’ about? Look, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my motherf*cking kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls bathroom when sh*t like that is going on.”

50 Cent’s insult took on a more serious tone the following month, when Cassie filed an extremely detailed and lengthy lawsuit against Diddy alleging rape, sex trafficking, and various forms of abuse. Diddy settled with Cassie within 24 hours but maintained his innocence. Since then, three other women filed troubling lawsuits against Diddy, who stepped down from his role at Revolt and reportedly lost a reality television deal with Hulu.