Diddy Stepped Down As Revolt Chairman After Being Accused Of Rape By Cassie

Sean “Diddy” Combs has stepped down from his role as Chairman of Revolt, the media company he co-founded in 2013, after being accused of rape and abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Revolt made the announcement via its social channels today, writing:

Sean Combs has stepped down from his position of Chairman of Revolt.

While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.

Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of Revolt — one that is driven not by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating, and championing our culture — and that continues.