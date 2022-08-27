Few sons are as dedicated to their fathers as Don Jr. is to his, and no wonder: He’s not really employable as anything other than a Trump cheerleader anyway. (Or as a steak hawker.) For the record, he’s thrown himself into that gig with relish. But sometimes he does the job far too well. On Friday, after a heavily redacted — and no matter what the big guy says, pretty damning — copy of the FBI affidavit was made public, Trump’s oldest son made the kind of gross joke none of us ever deserved to see.

Don Jr. took to Instagram, posting one of those highly, disturbingly unflattering pictures of his dad during the controversial golf Saudi tournament he hosted at his Bedminster, New Jersey course. But Don Jr. had added a little flourish: a long, vertical black strip running over his crotch, extending down to his knees. The caption? “Redact this!!!”

For the record, Don Jr. is far from the only Trump crony who’s recently obsessed over his nether regions. News anchor-turned-MAGA candidate Kari Lake recently talked about Trump and Ron DeSantis’ “BDE,” or Big Dick Energy. Trump himself has made hyperbolic claims about his Malcolm Gladwell, including on television during a primary debate back in 2016. And then there’s Stormy Daniels’ colorful, also unflattering description of…anyway, there is no worse topic than Trump’s withering member. Let’s never speak of it again and may this be the last time it ever comes up.

