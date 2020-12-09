Donald Trump Jr. swore he wasn’t blitzed out of his mind during his infamously keyed-up speech at the Republican National Convention. (He said nothing about his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle’s even shoutier soliloquy.) Still, the president’s oldest son has become infamous for his unhinged speeches and Fox News appearances and tweets, where he gets worked up beyond all hope and splutters incoherent conspiracies. The same day that his dad was dealt a crushing blow by the Supreme Court, Jr. went on Tucker Carlson and at one point he went from zero to 60 in record time.
Donald Trump Jr goes from 😐 to 🤬 in this clip in record time pic.twitter.com/jXk2HZ3rJn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2020
The subject was Georgia’s Senate runoff, which occurs on January 5 and which could flip the Senate blue, handing Democrats control of all three branches of government. Jr. wanted to get out the vote. Only problem: The Trump team has spent the last month trying to erode faith in America’s electoral process, claiming, baselessly, that it’s overrun with fraud. The president’s bumbling legal team even made it worse, telling Georgia voters to boycott the runoff election because the two Republican candidates had not sufficiently condemned irregularities, for which no proof exists.
Carlson acknowledged that this all has left Republican voters “very dispirited, very distrustful,” convincing them that “it doesn’t matter who controls the Senate.” When Tucker asked Jr. for his thoughts, he took a very long pause, then man oh man did he give them to him.
“I think that’s literally what the Democrats want you to believe,” he shouted. “They could love for you to take this stance, that it doesn’t matter, to roll over and die.” He then tried to scare them with all the scary things Democrats would do if they controlled both houses, including statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. He bulged his eyes. He shook. He used the word “literally” at least three times.
The sudden explosion of fury took people, even those used to Jr.'s over-the-top outbursts, aback.
But if you stopped and actually listened to the content of his words — not just the spastic aggression with which he delivered them — the logic seemed…well, not exactly air-tight.
