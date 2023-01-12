Things aren’t so rosy between Donald Trump and Mike Pence, his one-term vice president. That’s what happens when you reportedly suggest that “maybe” your running mate should have been hanged during the attack on the Capitol. Trump is doing it all over again in 2024, but he won’t have Pence to release angry, stream-of-consciousness statements about this time: all of the vice presidents he’s considering are women.

The Daily Beast reports that “Trumpworld has been bandying about the names of Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), along with a third contender who has already begun to rankle corners of Trumpworld: Tulsi Gabbard.” The Hawaii-born Gabbard endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 (after she failed to capture more than two percent of the vote in presidential polls), but she changed allegiances in October 2022, and now she’s filling in for Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

One GOP strategist compared Trump picking Gabbard to President Biden dumping Vice President Kamala Harris in favor of a unity ticket with former GOP Reps. Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger… Stefanik allies point to her loyalty to Trump through both impeachments, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and her endorsement of his 2024 campaign. They pointed out that she was the first to endorse Trump for 2024 among congressional GOP leadership.

“You have to think about how you win suburban women and how you win battleground districts,” a GOP operative told the Daily Beast about why Trump is only focused on women as his running mate so far. I’m hearing strong buzz about the brown M&M. She’s wearing glasses, so you know she’s smart.

Other veeps reportedly being considered include South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and Kari Lake, who claims she’s the “real” and “duly elected governor” of Arizona even though, uh, she isn’t. Trump/Lake 2024? Sounds like a match made in hell.

