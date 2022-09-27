Ahead of the 2016 election, Donald Trump‘s doctor wrote a ridiculous letter stating that, if elected, the former reality star would be “unequivocally… the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” (As if he had also had the chance to physically examine George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and compare the three.) While both Trump and his doctor were mercilessly mocked for this act of pure lunacy, Trump just may have bought into the lie, as he seems grossly unaware of his own appearance (emphasis on grossly).

Earlier this month, as Insider reported, the rotund former president — who has been known to sport a FUPA — took to his TRUTH Social in an attempt to fat-shame Chris Christie. It’s not the first time the former president has made comments about the former New Jersey governor’s weight. According to a new report from Insider, Trump has also found a new target in Florida governor/human trafficker/possible presidential challenger Ron DeSantis.

In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, an upcoming book from The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, Trump has a habit of making nasty jabs regarding the appearance of pretty much anyone who disagrees with him.

In the book, Haberman detailed a meeting she had with Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey just this past summer, in which she brought up Christie — who mounted a failed presidential bid in 2016 — and asked about their rivalry. Trump’s response? “I was compared to him? Why? I didn’t know I had that big of a weight problem.”

When talk turned to DeSantis, who many believe is prepping to announce his candidacy for a 2024 presidential run, Trump hit below the belt — quite literally — once again. As Cheryl Teh wrote for Insider:

Haberman also wrote that she had heard of Trump using similar terms to describe DeSantis. She also recalled learning from sources that Trump had called DeSantis “fat,” “phony,” and “whiny” while also taking credit for the latter clinching the governor’s seat in 2018.

Insider reached out to representatives for DeSantis, Christie, and Trump for comment on the story, but did not receive any immediate responses.

It was during this same conversation with Haberman that Trump seemed to imply that his favorite part of being president was the power and fame it brought with it, which came as a surprise to absolutely no one.