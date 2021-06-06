As president, Donald J. Trump wasn’t just evil and he wasn’t just stupid. He was also weird. Every day, it seemed, he gifted the world with something uniquely bizarre. You probably forget about some of them. Remember the orb? Him telling a seven-year-old Santa isn’t real? Kim Jong-un’s giant letter? The hidden Coke bottle? The weirdness, it piled up. We don’t get that every day, like we used to. But perhaps one can take comfort in this: On Saturday, he gave a speech while appearing to have his pants on backward. He’s still got it!

Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I'm wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

The president-turned-failed blogger made a now-rare public appearance at a to-do for North Carolina’s Republican party. It was a greatest hits show. He bashed Biden. He spread 2020 election lies. He tried to take credit for the COVID-19 vaccine. He slurred words. In other words, he gave the people what they wanted. And he did it all while appearing to wear pants that didn’t have a zipper, at least in the front, where it’s supposed to be.

This was probably not true. The professional debunkers at Snopes declared the claim that he had backwards or elastic dress pants false, saying there was other footage from the same speech where he clearly had on normal pants.

Thousands of anti-Trump people are tweeting a false claim about the former president’s pants. Great work, excellent use of time https://t.co/FZAdIvruL4 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 6, 2021

But the damage was already done.

Yep, Trump with his pants on backwards is trending because of course it is.#TrumpPants https://t.co/9qXPBZW8Sw — James Elliott (@JamesElliott8) June 6, 2021

Some remarked on how far he’s fallen. Sort of.

Just incredible that at no point did he go “huh something’s a little off here” as he zipped himself up on the ass — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2021

A FORMER president giving a speech about the country moving in the wrong direction while wearing his pants on backwards is just about all my astonishment can take. #TrumpSpeech #Trumppants #pants #PantsOnBackwards — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) June 6, 2021

Just think a short while ago he could launch nuclear missiles, now he can’t even put his trousers on! #Trumppants https://t.co/clV6qLE3uH — JohnGP (@johngpuk) June 6, 2021

Others made Kris Kross jokes.

Kris Kross will make ya, Trump Trump. I hate myself.#TrumpSpeech pic.twitter.com/1ZuteBYhdf — Brian Guest (@brguest20) June 6, 2021

Want to feel old? This is what Kris Kross looks like today. pic.twitter.com/OAWxAnKKcc — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) June 6, 2021

Kriss Kross & DaddyMac were ahead of their time. 😏 https://t.co/ytCauiWFXX — Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) June 6, 2021

And other comparisons.

Mel Brooks predicted that an asshole would one day wear his pants backwards. #Trumppants pic.twitter.com/WEC60mG1q1 — Republiculos (@republiculos) June 6, 2021

Some said Trump was making his successor look even better.

President Biden out here looking like a secret agent while Florida-area blogger looking like 300 pounds of moldy oatmeal dumped into a trash bag. #DiaperDon #Trumppants pic.twitter.com/WV5BKA8Q2T — HardTimes315 (@HTimes315) June 6, 2021

Others made jokes about Hope Hicks, his former political advisor, who he reportedly once chastised for not steaming his pants.

TFW you realize Hope Hicks was actually the most important member of your team pic.twitter.com/Q9WOIvoOGt — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 6, 2021

Imagine waking up this morning as Hope Hicks and realizing you’ll be forever known as the pant steamer girl for the loon https://t.co/zJT06KkEQn — Lee Santos (@TxHopsfarmer) June 6, 2021

And there were other jokes.

Just like everybody else he puts his pants on, no legs at a time https://t.co/rZ3FZQyHMI — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 6, 2021

True or not, it left some people outraged that they had to once more think about Donald Trump’s crotch.