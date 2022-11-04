It’s hard to imagine what constitutes a “wild” time at a golf club that has been raided by dozens of federal agents in the early hours of the morning, but that’s exactly the adjective people are using to describe Donald Trump’s Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago. Maybe it means there were two kinds of Jello salad?

While the details of the menu were not discussed, sources told Page Six that a good time was had by all the evening of October 31, when the disgraced former president hosted a costume party in which he dressed as a disgraced former president who is currently at the center of several criminal investigations that could see him trading in his signature navy suit for an orange one of the jump variety. But he’s a free man now, and damn did he celebrate.

Trump celebrating Halloween at Mar-a-Lago. He gave out classified documents to trick-or-treaters. pic.twitter.com/x2Vh0Yt8yR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2022

A source told Page Six that Broadway show tune-loving Trump “played DJ from his dinner table with his iPad,” where the sweet mix of jams included lots of ‘80s tunes to get the old farts’ hearts pumping plus… songs from The Phantom of the Opera — and very loudly. So loudly, in fact, that Page Six reported “some elderly guests [were] privately grousing.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Halloween party without at least one slutty nurse in attendance, nor would it be a Donald J. Trump event if the former POTUS didn’t break out his awkward fist pump “dance” to the Village People’s “YMCA.” Fortunately, we non-guests got a glimpse at both.

