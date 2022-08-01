trump thumbs up
Trump's Latest 'Vile' Rant Against Biden Is Being Called The 'MAGA Equivalent Of The Gettysburg Address'

In recent weeks, Joe Biden has been feeling feisty (or at least as feisty as a 79-year-old recovering from a positive COVID test can be). He called Donald Trump “the defeated former president of the United States,” ripped his predecessor for “inciting a mob that attacks a police officer,” and told the media that “when my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House.”

Trump replied to Biden’s taunt by doing what he does best: ranting on social media.

“Joe Biden’s second bout of Covid, sometimes referred to as the China Virus, was sadly misdiagnosed by his doctors. He instead has Dementia, but is happily recovering well,” he wrote on TRUTH Social the same weekend as his low-attended golf tournament. “Joe is thinking of moving, part time, to one of those beautiful Wisconsin Nursing Homes, where almost 100% of the residents miraculously, and for the first time in history, had the strength and energy to vote – even if those votes were cast illegally. Get well soon, Joe!”

Hm, something tells me he doesn’t mean that “get well soon, Joe!”

The not-tweet was shared by @atrupar, who wrote, “A real post from the 45th president.” Or as Christopher Meloni called him, the “gelatinous guy.”

