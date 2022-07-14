It’s no secret that everybody is thirsty for Law And Order: SVU’s Christopher Meloni. His butt literally made headlines last year and caused Twitter to basically implode on itself. Of course, Meloni loves it, so there is no harm in keeping up with the joke, right?

Peloton, the workout company known for their sometimes successful ads that are unfortunately plagued by controversy, has recruited Meloni to show off his, uh, strange workout routine while promoting their app. Of course, this involves him being completely nude. Obviously.

The 60-second ad features the actor showing off his impressive moves while using the Peloton app, showcasing just how versatile it can be. “Sure, they’re famous for their amazing equipment,” Meloni explains. “But the App gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts like yoga, cardio, meditation and strength training.” He then proceeds to show off all of the above! While naked! Has method acting gone too far again?

Of course, it hasn’t. Meloni has been open about his rigorous exercise routine, and now you too can achieve that signature Meloni body if you feel so inclined. But his impressive results are not guaranteed. Also, it seems dangerous to be naked around so many dangerous machines, yes? This man has no fear, obviously. But he does have some really impressive abs!