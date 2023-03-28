Ever since his father took office, Donald Trump Jr. has pivoted from know-nothing business executive to know-nothing right-wing commentator. However, where Don Jr. separates himself from the rest of the pack is his manic, blitzed out rants that make people wonder if he needs an intervention. Sure, he hits all of the usual talking points like a loyal MAGA foot soldier, but Junior always brings an extra level of energy that teeters on the edge of a heart attack.

In a new parody called “Cocaine News,” The Daily Show ruthlessly skewers Junior’s teeth-grinding commentary by literally just showing clips of him doing his thing with a couple cocaine graphics added for fun. It really didn’t take much to stick the landing on this one.

“Want a news show that parties? Watch Cocaine News with your host Donald Trump Jr.” a coked out voiceover says. “Hot takes, hard drugs and all the finger quotes you can handle.”

In a real “Methinks the lady doth protest too much” moment, Don Jr. recently complained that he has no idea why everyone thinks he’s on coke all the time. He’s just giving “impassioned” speeches, you guys.

“I got thrown into politics in my late 30s, and all the sudden, it’s like, hey, I just actually believe this stuff. I will more than happily fight for it,” Junior ranted on his podcast last month. “It would have been a lot easier to shut the hell up and be a real estate developer.”

(Via Huffpost)