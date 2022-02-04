During Donald Trump‘s time in office, Lindsey Graham was routinely mocked for his blatant sucking up to the former president particularly in light of the fact that Graham’s longtime best friend, the late Senator John McCain, was not a fan of Trump, to put it mildly. So it’s fascinating to see MAGA world turn on Graham on a dime in recent weeks. This time around, Donald Trump Jr. went on Newsmax and blasted Graham for saying that January 6 rioters shouldn’t be pardoned after the elder Trump promised to do so if reelected. Don Jr. went so far as to call Graham “weak,” but he still likes the guy, whatever that’s worth.

Via Raw Story:

“I think my father hit it right,” Trump Jr. said. “I like Lindsey, I think he’s a funny guy, he’s got a good personality, but in the Senate, he’s a RINO. I like him personally, but in terms of government, he’s going to roll over every time, and that’s unfortunate because we’ll be right on the issues, and so many Republicans — the weak, establishment Republicans – will roll over each and every time. I think we need to elect people that won’t do that. Unfortunately, the Senate is filled with a lot of Republicans that way.”

After all of Graham’s groveling to Trump, this is his reward. The former president’s son is calling the senator a soft wimp on TV directly on the heels of Steve Bannon accusing Graham of being a “traitor” who’s secretly working with Joe Biden. It’s like watching a mob movie play out in real time. “Never speak against the family, Lindsey…”

