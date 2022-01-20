Because the secret sauce to MAGA-world has always been conspiracy theories as far as the eye can see, Steve Bannon has hurled a bold new claim at Lindsey Graham that accuses the South Carolina senator of being a secret anti-Trump traitor. During the Wednesday episode of his War Room podcast, Bannon lashed out at the five Republican senators who Joe Biden says are working with him privately so as not to face primary challengers from the fair right. Just the mere thought of members of the GOP not being loyal to Trump sent Bannon into a rage.

Via Raw Story:

“The five traitors — and this is the scumbags and slimeballs you have here in the nation’s capital — he got five Republican senators have told him they agree with what he’s doing,” Bannon fumed. “They agree with what he’s doing and they would vote and support him, but they’re afraid of, wait for it, the War Room Posse.”

While he has no proof, Bannon is convinced that Graham is one of the MAGA traitors, and he had no qualms about calling the senator out by name during his broadcast. “Have enough guts to step up and tell us, Lindsey Graham, who you are,” Bannon said. “We need you guys to step up to the plate, Lindsey Graham!”

Bannon’s theory arrives at an interesting time. Just last week, Graham questioned the leadership skills of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell based solely on his insufficient support of Trump.

“If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with Trump,” Graham told Sean Hannity. “Im not going to vote for anybody that can’t have a working relationship with Trump.”

Perhaps the Lindsey doth protest too much…

