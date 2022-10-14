Donald Trump is getting angry! Despite being involved in an estimated 4,000 lawsuits over the course of his life, the former president seems to finally be realizing that he could be about to step in some serious legal doo-doo (yes, that is the official term).

According to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman—whose new book Confidence Man has been the source of just about every Trump headline over the past several weeks—Trump has reportedly been “raging” over the past few days as his legal troubles continue to mount.

Trump put out a statement yesterday excoriating E. Jean Carroll, who is suing him for defamation after she accused him of rape decades earlier. He is said to have been raging the last few days over DOJ docs case as well as Carroll case, in which 1/ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2022

…he is set to be deposed next week, as well as furious about a deposition he gave in lawsuit related to ACN, which he gave this past Tuesday. There is the same plaintiff counsel in both the Carroll case and ACN. 2/2 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2022

Among the legal battles he’s facing, as noted by Raw Story: the Department of Justice’s documents case, which is only getting worse for him; the defamation case initiated by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former president of raping her in the ‘90s; and the fraud suit he and some of his family members were named in for being part of American Communications Network (ACN), an alleged pyramid scheme.

As Raw Story reports, Trump was forced to give a deposition in the ACN case last week. And while he’s been attempting to delay a deposition related to Carroll’s case, a judge just ruled against him on that and has ordered him to be deposed next week.

All in all, Trump’s in the middle of a sh*tstorm — albeit a sh*tstorm entirely of his own making. And he may have just inadvertently made it worse. On Wednesday, after the judge ruled against his requested delay in being deposed in the Carroll case, Trump issued a statement in which he stated that “E. Jean Carroll is not telling the truth, is a woman who I had nothing to do with, didn’t know, and would have no interest in knowing her if I ever had the chance.”

Given that his defense in the defamation suit is that he was president when he initially denied her accusations and disparaged her, some legal experts believe that by repeating them again now, he has yet again defamed her.

Oops?

(Via Raw Story)