Donald Trump was so desperate to cling to the presidency that he allegedly attacked a Secret Service agent. (Oh, and tried to overturn democracy, too.) And he might be back. The owner of the rinky dink Twitter clone Truth Social is reportedly itching to launch his 2024 candidacy, which he hopes will divert attention away from those damning Jan. 6 hearings. But he clearly can’t wait to move back into the White House, because that would mean an end to all those lawsuits that could leave him broke and/or jailed.

Rolling Stone spoke to numerous sources close to the former president, who say he’s very upfront (at least in private) about his motivations to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. One says Trump has “spoken about how when you are the president of the United States, it is tough for politically motivated prosecutors to ‘get to you.’” They add, “He says when [not if] he is president again, a new Republican administration will put a stop to the [Justice Department] investigation that he views as the Biden administration working to hit him with criminal charges — or even put him and his people in prison.”

Of course, it’s not just the Department of Justice who’s after Trump. The investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office appears to be dead, but the one by the equivalent in New York State sure isn’t. Prosecutors in Georgia have ramped up their investigation into interference in their vote counting during the 2020 election, with subpoenas out to cronies Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham. Then there’s the defamation suit by E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s. Trump said she was “totally lying,” which prompted the suit.

As such, Trump wants back in the Oval Office, even if it means waiting another 2 ½ years. One source told Rolling Stone that he “said something like, ‘[prosecutors] couldn’t get away with this while I was president,’” adding that he “went on for a couple minutes about how ‘some very corrupt’ people want to ‘put me in jail.’”

Indeed, should Trump win reelection in 2024, it’s DoJ policy that they can’t prosecute a sitting president, inoculating him from justice for another four years. In other words, perhaps those collecting incriminating dirt should hit the accelerator.

(Via Rolling Stone)