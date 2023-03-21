Let your conspiracy theorist relatives on Facebook know: Donald Trump hasn’t been arrested (yet).

As the world waits to learn if “President Karen” will be arraigned today, or this week, or ever, there have been AI-generated photos on social media of the McDonald’s zealot fleeing the authorities. They’re very funny, and very fake.

Fake photos of Donald Trump getting arrested are going viral ‼️😭 pic.twitter.com/OYcltEgtB2 — RapTV (@Rap) March 21, 2023

“Making pictures of Trump getting arrested while waiting for Trump’s arrest,” tweeted Eliot Higgins, the founder and creative director of Bellingcat, an independent collective of researchers, investigators, and citizen journalists. The photos look real enough… if you’re half paying attention while scrolling through your Facebook or Twitter feed (and you can suspend your disbelief enough to believe that the exercise-fearing Trump has run before).

Another now-deleted tweet of Trump getting arrested was debunked by Snopes.

The image was made using artificial intelligence (AI). Even though there was no disclaimer stating that the image was AI-generated, the photo included clear tells. Midjourney, an AI generator, has been noted to have difficulty generating realistic-looking hands. One of the police officers in the fake image doesn’t have an index finger, while Trump’s fist is balled into a fist with no fingers visible.

The photos are everywhere.

🚨 Fake AI generated photos of Trump being arrested goes viral. pic.twitter.com/1hGOtvypFV — whalechart 🐳 (@WhaleChart) March 21, 2023

Donald Trump has been arrested downtown Washington DC pic.twitter.com/81su1uCsBB — erén 👾 (@BEYAWONCE) March 21, 2023

These photos of Donald Trump getting arrested are too much 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/0QSErlQpuw — Hoodlum (@onhoodlum) March 21, 2023

These Donald Trump photos are the funniest things I’ve seen all week 😭 pic.twitter.com/am3wjCsz9F — aer ⛧ (@aervvs) March 21, 2023

Love the idea of Trump being really fast somehow pic.twitter.com/NBvbSLAc4y — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) March 21, 2023

THEY GOT TRUMP LMFAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/IRu9eU4MaR — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) March 21, 2023

If Trump was actually arrested, you would hear about it from the nation’s number one news source:

Realizing I’m gonna find out Trump got arrested from Pop Crave…. pic.twitter.com/OuoDGHMOK6 — Partna – (Fan Account) (@onIychloexhalle) March 21, 2023

(Via Snopes)