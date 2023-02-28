Following a Rolling Stone report that Donald Trump tried to censor Jimmy Kimmel, the late night host went to town on the former president for using the Oval House to protect his sensitive feelings by going over Kimmel and ABC’s heads and yelling at Disney.

“In other words, President Karen demanded to speak to my manager,” Kimmel joked during his Monday monologue. “And you’d think the guy who fathered Eric and Don Jr. would know how to handle jokes, but I guess not.”

The late night host played all the greatest hits by working in a solid reference to Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels. “Usually when he wants somebody to stop talking about him, he pays them $130,000, but he wanted me to do it for free!”

Kimmel then roasted Trump for being quick to dish out insulting nicknames, but immediately crumbling whenever he’s on the receiving end. Via The Daily Beast:

“Wow, what a fragile little snowflake,” Kimmel added. “He’s a blowhard and a snowflake. He’s a blow-flake is what he is! He should change the hats to say ‘Make America Whine Again.’” Later, he speculated that Donald and Melania “sleep in separate bedrooms because she was laughing too hard at my monologue every night” and wondered if Fox News would come to his defense as a comedian whose jokes are under fire: “I doubt it!”

The late night host wrapped things up by praising the First Amendment, which Trump clearly has no respect for despite his claims to the contrary.

“We have a First Amendment right that Americans a hell of a lot braver than Donald Trump died for,” Kimmel said. “And it’s especially hypocritical coming from someone who claims to be the biggliest anti-censorship defender of free speech.”

(Via The Daily Beast)