Former-president Donald Trump and his wife Melania attended game four of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball over the All-Star Game being moved out of the Georgia capital to protest voting restrictions. Trump seemed to have a grand ol’ time at the World Series game, though, as it gave him an excuse to do the tomahawk chop.

The chop, a stadium-wide chant and longtime tradition at Braves games, has been under renewed scrutiny as part of a national discussion about racism and racial imagery in professional sports. Several advocacy groups and observers have accused the chant of mocking Native American groups and decried it as racist… Trump has frequently sought to capitalize politically on such controversies as part of an effort to galvanize the White voters who make up much of his political base.

During Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel segued from “outdated pumpkins” to Trump attending the game. “Trump claimed he was personally invited to the game by the commissioner of baseball, but a spokesperson for the commissioner of baseball said Trump invited himself to game. I wonder who we should believe there,” he joked. After reading Trump’s statement about boycotting MLB, Kimmel added, “Six months later, he’s guzzling Diet Coke and doing the tomahawk chop at a Braves game in Atlanta. The only exercise he gets is if it’s something racist.”

You can watch the monologue above.

(Via CNN)