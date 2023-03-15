Donald Trump has another government investigation to contend with, this time tied to his failing social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind the platform, is currently being probed by federal prosecutors for its ties to Russia’s number one warmonger, Vladimir Putin. According to a report from The Guardian, $8 million in funds were wired to Trump’s company between 2021 and 2022. The money allegedly came from “two obscure entities that both appear to be controlled in part by the relation of an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin.”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s media company has come under fire. Back in 2022, it was set to merge with the SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. to become a publicly traded company. That deal would’ve given Trump’s organization $1.3 billion in spending money but it was put on hold after the U.S. Justice Department and the SEC got wind of the merger. Apparently, Trump Media & Technology really needed that money to keep the company afloat, which explains why it may have accepted multi-million-dollar infusions from some shady sources. According to the report, Trump’s company was on the “brink of collapse” with just $12 million in cash at the time.

But the Feds weren’t investigating the former president when they uncovered the laundering scheme, they were looking into where the money came from — Paxum Bank — and Anton Postolnikov, who serves as one the bank’s directors. Postolnikov is believed to be a relation of noted Putin ally Aleksandr Smirnov and his bank is known for servicing “pornography and sex worker industries” that have a high rate of illicit financing.

We all knew Trump as a corrupt businessman, we just didn’t realize he had so many Russian friends.