After getting indicted on Tuesday (only in New York, baby!), Donald Trump returned to his MAGA-Lago compound in Florida and listened to his favorite musical artist: himself.

The former president was filmed getting all patriotic while listening to “Justice for All,” the (technically) chart-topping collaboration with the J6 Prison Choir that made Trump “feel like Elvis.” You can watch it here, if you insist.

The video obtained by TMZ was “recorded not too long after DT’s diatribe from the podium — where he condemned Manhattan’s district attorney Alvin Bragg and others involved in his criminal case.” Trump can also be seen putting his hand over the heart “with the rest of the room as they blast ‘Justice for All’ over the speakers — a song released by a handful of men currently in prison for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots… now known as the J6 Choir.”

The song is basically them singing the “Star Spangled Banner” interlaced with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance… which created the awkward sight of Trump standing at attention as he listens to himself.

Between Trump juicing his 2023 Spotify Wrapped numbers and the “disgusting” speech that he gave to attendees, it sounds like quite the party.

