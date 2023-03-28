Earlier this week, on March 25, Donald Trump hosted a rally for his 2024 presidential campaign in Waco, Texas. At the event, “Justice For All,” a song by Trump and a group called the J6 Prison Choir, was played. The track was released earlier this month and it features Trump and a group of men who were arrested during the January 6 United States Capitol attack (the J6 Prison Choir). On the track, the choir sings the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the song goes back and forth between that and Trump reciting the Pledge Of Allegiance.

Believe it or not, by some metrics, the song has actually performed well, even topping pop stars like Taylor Swift on recognizable charts. This all, of course, has Trump pretty excited.

On March 11, the song was No. 1 on the iTunes sales chart. It also debuted on top of the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart dated March 25, thanks to 33,000 downloads sold between March 10 and 16. However, given that paid downloads, as Variety phrased it, “now represent a minuscule fraction of the music market,” the song’s placement on these ranks isn’t necessarily indicative of significant widespread popularity within the music industry at large. It recently debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, meaning despite its success with downloads, it did not rank on the Hot 100 chart.

Donald Trump: "The J Six is beating Taylor Swift. It's Donald Trump and the J Six Prisoners…So now I feel like Elvis." pic.twitter.com/b6T4uNZyn7 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) March 28, 2023

Trump spoke about the song in a recent Fox News interview after Sean Hannity brought it up, saying, “The J6 is beating Taylor Swift. It’s Donald Trump and the J6 Prisoners on iTunes and on Amazon and on Billboard, which is the big deal. No. 1, Donald Trump, so now I feel like Elvis, because now we’ve done The Apprentice — that was a great success. We did… now I’ve done… now I’ve done a recording or whatever you call it. But no, it was No. 1. And you know what this is? That’s a tribute to the fact that people feel the J6 people have been very unfairly treated.”

“Justice For All” can be heard here.