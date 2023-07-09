Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg aren’t getting along these days. Not only may they be duking it out in a cage (though Musk himself seems to realize he’s doomed), but they’re also tussling in another place: the world of social media. Last week Zuckerberg debuted Threads, his attempt at a “Twitter killer” that’s pitching itself as a nicer, Don Jr.-flagging version of what Twitter was pre-Musk. Their beef is so heated that Musk is taking bizarre swipes at his manhood.

As caught by Mediaite, the Wendy’s account on Threads got in on the Elon-Zuck beef, telling him he “should go to space just to really make him mad lol.” Zuckerberg responded with a crying laughing emoji.

Well, Musk wasn’t laughing. The exchange was brought to his attention by one of those blue checkmark accounts, which praised him for allegedly protecting free speech while Zuckerberg, they claimed, only protects “brand speech.

Musk responded by writing, simply, “Zuck is a cuck.”

It’s not the only time Musk has publicly trashed Zuckerberg since Threads dropped (and amassed tens of millions of users, surely because anyone with an Instagram account can sign up in less than a minute). He spent the weekend responding to other blue checkmarks who disparaged his biggest social media rival.

In one, Musk called Threads “just Instagram minus pics, which makes no sense, given that thirst pics are the main reason people use that app. How many times have you read comments on Insta pics & wished there were more? Personally, never.”

No date has yet been set for the cage match, provided Musk doesn’t back out of it. Then again, he spent months trying to weasel out of buying Twitter, and look what happened.

