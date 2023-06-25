Are Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg really going to cage fight? Possibly! Last week the Twitter/Tesla/Space X honcho seemed to joke about duking it out with the Facebook/Meta guy. Alas, the Facebook/Meta guy seemed into the idea. UFC chief Dana Whit3 later confirmed that the two social media giants were “absolutely dead serious” about beating each other up. That may be true, but one of them is admitting that, if it happens, it might not go so well for him.

As per Insider, Musk appeared on a Twitter Space session hosted by Bloomberg reporter Ashley Vance. The first question wasn’t about something monumental like him condemning the word “cisgender” as a slur on Twitter. It was about his proposed duel with Zuck. Musk admitted he’d have to put in some work beforehand.

“Well I haven’t started training yet. If it does happen I will train,” Musk said.

Vance pointed out that, though Musk is taller and bulkier than Zuckerberg, Zuckerberg is the more experienced fighter. On top of winning jiu-jitsu fights, he’s also trained in kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, and boxing. Vance concluded that Zuckerberg “takes this stuff pretty seriously,” adding, “This could go badly.”

Musk admitted that “yeah that’s possible,” but said that the fight still “might actually happen.”

If the tussle actually happens, it might be the logical endpoint of the feud between the two. Not only has Zuckerberg been working on a Twitter rival, but the two have reportedly been slighting each other’s successes.

