Threads has barely been online for 24 hours, and already, the new social media platform from Meta that aims to compete with Twitter is allegedly flagging Donald Trump Jr. as a source of misinformation. According to screencaps shared by the former president’s son, Threads users are warned not to follow Don Jr. on Mark Zuckerberg’s fledgling micro-blogging app.

“Are you sure you want to follow donaldtrumpjr?” the alleged warning reads. “This account has repeatedly posted false information that was reviewed by independent fact-checkers or went against our Community Guidelines.”

Naturally, Don Jr. slammed the alleged content warning, but not before making a strange reference to skimpy bikinis. Good luck trying to follow what Junior is saying, which is particularly ironic given that he also touts his superior sentence-making skills.

Threads not exactly off to a great start. Hey Instagram, threads is verbal, so the whole skimpy bikini thing is not going to work so well if your influencers can’t actually formulate a sentence… IMHO you may want to rethink cutting off those who can. pic.twitter.com/vBKIOjg8Z8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 6, 2023

“Threads not exactly off to a great start,” Junior tweeted. “Hey Instagram, threads is verbal, so the whole skimpy bikini thing is not going to work so well if your influencers can’t actually formulate a sentence… IMHO you may want to rethink cutting off those who can.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was recently booted from the House Freedom Caucus for calling Lauren Boebert a “little b*tch,” also rushed to Junior’s defense and vowed to stick with Twitter.

Now I’m definitely sure Threads will be the same Marxist style social media experience that Zuckerberg usually offers. All social experimentation serving Big Pharma, the Intelligence Community, and DEI Initiatives to strengthen corporate stocks supporting garbage DEI issues and… https://t.co/NmzmrYD1Xp — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2023

“Now I’m definitely sure Threads will be the same Marxist style social media experience that Zuckerberg usually offers,” Greene tweeted. “All social experimentation serving Big Pharma, the Intelligence Community, and DEI Initiatives to strengthen corporate stocks supporting garbage DEI issues and steal elections. No thank you!”

