After confirming the (gross) news that he impregnated his step-daugther, Errol Musk has been garnering an unusual amount of public attention lately. Mostly because of his surprisingly virile sperm, which is apparently for sale in Colombia, but also for his thoughts on his son, Elon, who’s also been heavily involved in the baby-making business.

Granted, Elon has other accomplishments, but nothing that’s terribly impressed his old man because the Musk family is always doing interesting stuff. Launching rockets and selling electric cars? Yes, fine, whatever. It’s the least Elon could do as a Musk.

“No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It’s not as though we suddenly started doing something” Errol told Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show before revealing which of his son is his favorite, and it’s not Elon. Via The Daily Beast:

“They’ve seen a lot of things, and we’ve done a lot of things together,” he said of their family, noting that they’ve all roamed around the globe. “But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark.” Even so, he declared his younger son Kimbal Musk, a 49-year-old restaurateur with a fortune that’s in the mere hundreds of millions of dollars, to be his “pride and joy.”

Adding insult to injury, Errol dunked on his son’s messy love life, which now includes allegations of sleeping with the co-founder of Google’s wife. He also called out his son for “eating badly” after his shirtless yacht pics went viral. Nothing like having your dad tell you to hit the gym for the whole world to hear.

(Via The Daily Beast)