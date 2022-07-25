Is Elon Musk looking for some sympathy? His response to reports that he bedded a Google co-founder’s wife suggests as much. Let’s back up because this is complicated.

Recently, the world learned that Elon Musk officially passed Nick Cannon in the “number of kids” department. This news was particularly shady-sounding considering that he recently fathered twins with one of his executives, Neuralink’s Shivon Zilis. At the time, Elon was still partnered with Grimes, and this all happened around the same time that she revealed how they welcomed a second child through a surrogate. In response to the secret-children news, Elon tweeted that he was trying to help the world because he believes that a population crisis is ongoing, and all of that made it easy for people to believe that he’d bedded the wife of a fellow tech leader.

That tech leader: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. A weekend report claimed that Elon even begged (on his knees) for Brin to forgive him for the carnal offense (even though Brin filed for divorce from said wife back in January), and in response to this support, the Tesla CEO is issuing a two-pronged denial.

First, Elon called the claim “total bs.” He tweeted, “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” And here’s more “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Not only that, but Elon wants everyone to know, “[I h]aven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Well, alright! Elon’s all about procreating, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s having sex. And it’s possible that he’s telling the truth, for sure, because his dad’s apparently a sperm donor who loves spreading it around, too. And hey, there are always crypto hugs:

You are not alone ,I sympathize with you pic.twitter.com/AMqXD6rO6O — Crypto Gems (@DaCryptoGems) July 25, 2022

“Sigh” sounds about right.