Elon Musk has a bizarre (and incendiary) obsession with America’s low birth rate, and it’s to the point where he’s got a warning about “below min sustainable levels” pinned to the top of his Twitter profile page. And it seems that he’s living what he preaches because around the same time that he and Grimes welcomed a second baby (before breaking up again) last fall, Elon also welcomed twins with a different woman. That makes him the (bio) dad of nine kids, including a set of twins and a set of triplets with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

These days, he seems to be pulling a Nick Cannon, but more to the point here, Elon’s newest two secret kids have been revealed to be born with Shivon Zilis, a top executive of Elon’s Neuralink. This news arrives courtesy of court documents detailed by Business Insider, and PEOPLE has more details:

The papers reveal that in April, Musk and Zilis –– who is the project director at his Neuralink company –– asked a Texan county court to change their babies’ names so they would “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The twins’ sexes were not made public and their names were redacted from the documents.

And now we know the probable reason why Elon and Grimes broke up (again), but also, he refused to buy a new mattress when Grimes found herself sleeping atop a hole. The news also arrives shortly after Elon’s transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, filed papers to remove Elon’s name because “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” For his part, Elon has been known to post insensitive tweets regarding gender identity and how “pronouns suck.”

Well, people are side-eying Elon all over the place for his executive twin-birth, and let’s just say that there are a ton of jokes about populating Mars out there.

If you have enough of them, eventually one of your kids won't hate youhttps://t.co/1MFkM4JhPQ — I LOST MY LEG (@BirdRespecter) July 6, 2022

at this rate mans is gonna go to mars just to escape child support https://t.co/tyOcgBGuia — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 6, 2022

@elonmusk is trying to populate Mars with his kin. — Strides iD (@TheRealStrides) July 7, 2022

"I'll populate Mars myself" -Elon Musk about his children — ADHD on Rails (@CelsoDeSa) July 7, 2022

Is @elonmusk trying to create a new population in Mars by having so many children? — dennis (@dennis10443705) July 7, 2022

It’s safe to assume @elonmusk is actively trying to repopulate Mars with his own children and become god — eric (@eric05300713) July 7, 2022

.@elonmusk quietly had twins last November with one of his top executives, court documents obtained by @thisisinsider show . . . … no wonder he wants to go to Mars… with nine children things are getting tight here. 🚀 🧐 🚀 pic.twitter.com/qEL5GRFNXQ — Marko Silberhand (@MarkoSilberhand) July 7, 2022

List of CEOs that survived an inappropriate relationship with a direct report (once it became public) in the past 15 years: Elon Musk We're up to 9 known children Musk – obsessed with declining birth rates – has fathered, presumably for Mars colonizationhttps://t.co/f3EQnlAmWL — Civilization collapse technician Keenan Roberts (@HowKeen) July 7, 2022

Are there more red flags here than children? That’s entirely possible, too.